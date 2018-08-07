Lindsey Davison

Born and raised in the American South, Lindsey Jane Davison slowly but surely moved further and further away from her hometown of Fayetteville, Arkansas before landing in one of the fashion capitals of the world: Milan. Her connection to Italy came when she hopped the pond for a semester abroad in Milan in 2014. By the end of her three months in Italy, she fell in love with the change of pace and the never-ending list of beautiful weekend trips at her fingertips, opting to head back for graduate school one year later, and eventually making Europe her long-term home.





As an award-winning contributor to travel and culture magazines and newspapers in both the U.S. and internationally, Lindsey has covered a wide range of topics, from migration patterns in rural America to food and music guides in European cities. You’ll find Lindsey in just about any corner of Northern Italy on the weekends, with several adventures to other European countries an annual tradition.





Lindsey graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism with a degree in International Magazine Journalism in 2015, then obtained her master’s degree in Corporate Communication from the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore a year later. Today, Lindsey works as a full-time writer in a small village just outside of Milan.