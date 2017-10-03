Linda S. Stone

Linda Stone is professor emeritus of anthropology at Washington State University. She is the co-author of Myths of Culture: An Introduction to Cultural Anthropology and Gender and Culture in America and Genes, Culture, and Human Evolution.



Diane King is associate professor in the Department of Anthropology at University of Kentucky. She has conducted research extensively in the Middle East (especially the Kurdistan Region of Iraq) and is a kinship/gender specialist. She is author of Kurdistan on the Global State: Kinship, Land and Community in Iraq.