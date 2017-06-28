Linda Nochlin
Linda Nochlin is Distinguished Professor of Art History at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York. She has taught at Columbia University, Stanford University, Williams College, and Hunter College.
By the Author
The Politics Of Vision
A leading critic and historian of nineteenth-century art and society explores in nine essays the interaction of art, society, ideas, and politics.
Women, Art, And Power And Other Essays
Women, Art, and Power—seven landmark essays on women artists and women in art history—brings together the work of almost twenty years of scholarship and speculation.