Linda Martin
Linda Martin is a Canadian writers and librarians. She is co-author of Women in Comedy and The Servant Problem.Kerry Segrave is a Canadian writers and librarians. She is co-author of Women in Comedy and The Servant Problem.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Anti-Rock
Rock is a music of rebellion against authority, and has consequently frightened and outraged people throughout its forty-year history. Anti-Rock is the first book to…