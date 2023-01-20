Free shipping on orders $35+

Linda Glick Conway

Linda Glick Conway, for many years a cookbook editor at Houghton Mifflin Company, is the author of The New Carry-Out Cuisine (with Phyllis Meras) and Café Cuisine and editor of The Culinary Institute of America’s The New Professional Chef. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, she now lives with her husband in Massachusetts.
