Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Linda Glick Conway
Linda Glick Conway, for many years a cookbook editor at Houghton Mifflin Company, is the author of The New Carry-Out Cuisine (with Phyllis Meras) and Café Cuisine and editor of The Culinary Institute of America’s The New Professional Chef. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, she now lives with her husband in Massachusetts.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Party Receipts from the Charleston Junior League
The third Charleston Junior League cookbook reveals more secrets of the city's legendary hospitality.