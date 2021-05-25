Lily Geismer

Lily Geismer is an associate professor of history at Claremont McKenna College, where she teaches courses on recent urban and political history. She has earned fellowships from the Carnegie Foundation, the American Council of Learned Societies, and the Charles Warren Center at Harvard University. She is also a member of the American Historical Association and the Organization of American Historians.

Her previous book is Don’t Blame Us: Suburban Liberals and the Transformation of the Democratic Party. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, New Republic, Jacobin, Democracy, Los Angeles Review of Books and she has appeared on NPR’s 1A with Joshua Johnson, the Sam Seder Show, WBUR’s Here and Now, and other podcasts.

