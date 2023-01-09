Free shipping on orders $35+
Leslie Buck
Leslie Buck is a garden designer and aesthetic pruner who specializes in natural design in the San Francisco Bay Area. She has over two decades of gardening experience, and a fine art degree from U.C. Berkeley and the Bordeaux School of Fine Arts in France. In 2000, Buck studied with Uetoh Zoen, one of the oldest and most highly acclaimed landscape companies in Japan. She has worked, taught, and volunteered in hundreds of private landscapes and as well as dozens of public gardens including the Portland Japanese Garden, Hakone Japanese Garden, Tassajara Zen Center, and Merritt College.
By the Author
Cutting Back
“An unusual and entertaining memoir.” —New York Times Book Review At thirty-five, Leslie Buck made an impulsive decision to put her personal life on hold…