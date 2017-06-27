Leonard Feather
Leonard Feather is one of the handful of indispensable jazz critics. His many books include From Satchmo to Miles, Inside Jazz, Laughter from the Hip (with Jack Tracy), all published by Da Capo Press, and The Pleasures of Jazz, along with other works. Composer, pianist, record producer, critic, he remains a vital presence on the jazz scene.
By the Author
The Jazz Years
Leonard Feather's autobiography is also the story of jazz over the last half-century. Since arriving in New York from London in 1935, he has managed…
From Satchmo To Miles
Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie, Lester Young, Charlie Parker, Norman Granz, Oscar Peterson, Ray Charles, Don Ellis, and Miles Davis-these…
Inside Jazz
By 1940 the big band sound had grown stale, and jazz musicians began to search out new sounds and styles. At the Harlem nightclub Minton's…