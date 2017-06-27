Leo Walker
Leo Walker played trumpet in several Midwest territory bands of the ’30s. For ten years he operated his own booking agency in Hollywood where he specialized in handling big bands. A former president of the Hollywood Press Club, he is the author of The Wonderful Era of the Great Dance Bands and founder of the Big Band Academy of America.
