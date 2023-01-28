Free shipping on orders $35+

Leo Litwak

Leo Litwak grew up in Detroit and served in WWII as a medic. He taught English literature at San Francisco State University for more than thirty years and is the author of the novels Waiting for the News, which won the 1970 National Jewish Book Award, and To the Hanging Gardens. His short story "The Eleventh Edition" was awarded first prize in the 1990 edition of Prize Stories: The O. Henry Awards.
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon