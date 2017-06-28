Leo Kersley
Leo Kersley was a British dancer and teacher. He danced with the fledgling Ballet Rambert and was a founder member of the Sadler’s Wells Theatre Ballet. Janet Sinclair was a writer and ballet critic.
By the Author
A Dictionary Of Ballet Terms
Comprehensive yet conveniently sized for pocket or purse, A Dictionary of Ballet Terms will be a welcome companion at performances--whether in the orchestra or up…