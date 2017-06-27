Leo Katcher
Leo Katcher was a reporter for the New York Times during Rothstein’s reign, and spent ten years researching this book, interviewing Lucky Luciano, Carolyn Behar (Rothstein’s widow), and dozens of others.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Big Bankroll
Arnold Rothstein (1882–1928) was described in the newspapers of the 1920s as "a sportsman," "a gambler," and "the man who fixed the 1919 World Series."…