Len Lyons
Len Lyons is the author of The 101 Best Jazz Albums, a listener’s guide to jazz on records. He has produced records, written liner notes, and contributed articles to Downbeat, Musician, Keyboard, and other magazines. A pianist himself, he studied with Lennie Tristano. He lives in Berkeley, California.
By the Author
The Great Jazz Pianists
This comprehensive survey of jazz piano, beginning with a brief history of the instrument within the jazz tradition and concluding with interviews that present twenty-seven…