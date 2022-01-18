Leila Philip

Leila Philip is the author of two award-winning books of literary nonfiction, The Road Through Miyama, which was awarded the 1990 PEN Martha Albrand Citation for Nonfiction, and A Family Place: A Hudson Valley Farm, Three Centuries, Five Wars, One Family, which received awards for the documentation of American life and for American history. Both received starred reviews from Kirkus and were reviewed by The New York Times and elsewhere. She has awarded numerous fellowships, including from the John R. Simon Guggenheim Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and The Yaddo Corporation. A contributing columnist at The Boston Globe, Leila writes regularly on the environment, politics, and culture. The Globe has featured her work prominently, and her columns have consistently trended to the first page, reflecting strong reader interest. She currently teaches at the College of the Holy Cross where she is a Professor of Literature and Creative Writing in the English Department and is an active member of the Environmental Studies Program. She lives in Woodstock, Connecticut.

