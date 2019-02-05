Leanne Shirtliffe

Leanne Shirtliffe feels very much like a sloth when she has to crawl out of bed in the morning. Once she gets moving, she drinks tea and teaches high school, sometimes at the same time. Leanne is the author of several picture books, including The Change Your Name Store and I Love Sharks, Too!. Together with her husband and children, she loves laughing around the dinner table, especially at their home in Calgary, Canada.



Rob McClurkan grew up in Tennessee where his grandparents farm and Saturday morning cartoons and the Sunday Funnies fueled his imagination. He began his art career in advertising and publishing, but left all that to work in his basement and focus totally on illustration. When not working in his basement, Rob lives in the upstairs portion of his house with wife, two kids, and their dog, Izzi, in Atlanta, Georgia.