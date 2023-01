Leanne Brown is the author of, a cookbook about developing self compassion and authentic connection through the act of cooking, as well asa cookbook built around a SNAP/foodstamps budget. She has been recognized through the30 under 30 list for Food and Drink, andandnamed her one of the Most Innovative Women in Food and Drink. She lives in Brooklyn with her daughter Io where she teaches embodied cooking classes and hosts mini yoga and cooking retreats from her home. Her passion is helping you release stress and old patterns that hold you back so you can be free to live your one beautiful life.This author is represented by the Hachette Speakers Bureau