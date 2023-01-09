Free shipping on orders $35+
Leanne Brown
Leanne Brown is the author of Good Enough, a cookbook about developing self compassion and authentic connection through the act of cooking, as well as Good and Cheap, a cookbook built around a SNAP/foodstamps budget. She has been recognized through the Forbes 30 under 30 list for Food and Drink, and Food & Wine and Fortune named her one of the Most Innovative Women in Food and Drink. She lives in Brooklyn with her daughter Io where she teaches embodied cooking classes and hosts mini yoga and cooking retreats from her home. Her passion is helping you release stress and old patterns that hold you back so you can be free to live your one beautiful life.
This author is represented by the Hachette Speakers Bureau.
Good Enough
You’ve got this! Good enough is a cookbook, but it’s as much about the healing process of cooking as it is about delicious recipes. It’s…
Good and Cheap
By showing that kitchen skill, and not budget, is the key to great food, Good and Cheap will help you eat well—really well—on the strictest…