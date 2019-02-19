Lawrence W. Wilson
Lawrence W. Wilson is an author, editor, minister, and teacher. He lives and writes in Central Indiana. lawrencewilson.comRead More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Promises and Prayers For Men
God's promises are eternal and unchanging and provide spiritual direction for leadership, strength, and integrity. Highlighting Scripture verses alongside quotes from today's top Christian leaders,…
Everyday Grace for Men
For men, the challenge to succeed, to be tough, to do more can be exhausting and overwhelming. These devotions, quotes, and Scripture passages are the…