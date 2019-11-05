Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lawrence Douglas
Lawrence Douglas is the James J. Grosfeld Professor of Law, Jurisprudence and Social Thought at Amherst College. His most recent book is The Right Wrong Man: John Demjanjuk and the Last Great Nazi War Crimes Trial.Read More
By the Author
Will Trump Go?
In advance of the 2020 election, constitutional lawyer Lawrence Douglas prepares readers for a less-than-peaceful transition of power.