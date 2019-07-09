Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Laurence C. Smith
Laurence C. Smith, PhD is Professor and Chair of Geography and Professor of Earth, Planetary & Space Sciences at UCLA. He is frequently invited to give keynote speeches, and in 2012, 2014, 2016, he was an invited speaker at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He is the author of The World in 2050, winner of the Walter P. Kistler Book Award and a Nature Editor’s Pick of 2012. His work has appeared in the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, The Globe and Mail, the Financial Times, Discover Magazine, NPR, CBC Radio, BBC, and others.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Rivers of Power
Rivers, more than any road, technology, or political leader, have shaped the course of civilization. They have opened frontiers, founded cities, settled borders, and fed…