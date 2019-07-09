Laurence C. Smith

Laurence C. Smith, PhD is Professor and Chair of Geography and Professor of Earth, Planetary & Space Sciences at UCLA. He is frequently invited to give keynote speeches, and in 2012, 2014, 2016, he was an invited speaker at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He is the author of The World in 2050, winner of the Walter P. Kistler Book Award and a Nature Editor’s Pick of 2012. His work has appeared in the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, The Globe and Mail, the Financial Times, Discover Magazine, NPR, CBC Radio, BBC, and others.