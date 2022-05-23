Lauren Kung Jessen is a half Chinese-American writer with a fondness for witty, flirtatious dialogue, and making food with too many steps. From culinary school to the world of Big Tech, Lauren cares about creating experiences that make people feel something. She spends her days as a user experience content designer and writer of love stories with mixed race characters at the forefront. She also runs a food and film blog, A Dash of Cinema, where she makes the food you see in movies and is a contributor to the Rom Com Fest blog. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband (who she met thanks to fate—read: the algorithms of online dating), two cats and a dog.