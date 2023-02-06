Laurah Norton

Laurah Norton is the writer, researcher, and host of The Fall Line, a deeply researched podcast covering cold cases in the Southeast, and One Strange Thing, a show that looks at unexplainable stories from American news archives. Previously, she was a principal senior lecturer at Georgia State University, where she taught creative writing, podcasting, and digital media. Norton has published short literary fiction since the mid 2000s, mostly in journals and anthologies. She is based in Atlanta, GA.