Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Laura Story
Laura Story is a well known songwriter whose career has skyrocketed in 2011 to the top of the Charts with her blockbuster hit, Blessings. Now one of the most played artists on Christian radio, she and her husband Martin, who recovered from a brain tumor and major surgery a few years ago, live in Atlanta. There she works in music and women’s ministry at Perimeter Church (4,000 members).
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
What if Your Blessings Come Through Raindrops
30 Day Devotional book based on the bestselling song, Blessings. Over 500,000 combined units sold through CD and Digital sales in 2011.30 Daily Devotions that…