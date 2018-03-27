Laura Roppé is an award-winning singer-songwriter, cancer survivor, speaker, and former attorney from San Diego, California. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in theater arts from UCLA, but then pursued the “family business”—she attended law school at the University of San Diego, where she graduated number two in her class, then went on to practice employment/business litigation for over a decade.



In 2008, the year of her diagnosis with triple negative breast cancer at age thirty-seven, Roppé ditched her legal career to follow her musical dreams in earnest. She won Song of the Year at the Los Angeles Music Awards in Hollywood in 2009. Upon the release of Roppé’s second album, I’m Still Here, which Laura wrote during her chemo treatments, Billboard Magazine ranked her as third on its chart of the top fifty emerging artists in the world.



Roppé spends her time hanging out with her husband, two daughters, and dog, Buster, writing and singing, playing Bunco on the second Tuesday of each month with her girlfriends, and—last but not least—devising various schemes to get herself into the Copa Cabana.

