Laura Major
Laura Major is the CTO of autonomous mobility at Aptiv, where she leads the development of autonomous vehicles. Previously, she led the development of autonomous aerial vehicles at CyPhy Works and a division at Draper Laboratory. Major has been recognized as a national Society of Women Engineers Emerging Leader. She lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Julie Shah is a roboticist at MIT and an associate dean of social implications and responsibilities of computing. She directs the Interactive Robotics Group in the Schwarzman College of Computing at MIT. She was a Radcliffe fellow, has received an National Science Foundation Career Award, and has been named one of MIT Technology Review‘s “Innovators Under 35.” She lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
By the Author
What To Expect When You're Expecting Robots
The next generation of robots will be truly social. How can we make sure that they play well in the sandbox?Most robots are just tools.…