Laura Flam

Emily Liebowitz is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. Her first book, National Park, a collection of poems, was longlisted for The Believer Book Award by Pulitzer Prize winner Jericho Brown. Her work—both poetry and prose—has appeared in Fanzine, Backstage Magazine, Poets & Writers, Poetry Magazine, The Believer, The Brooklyn Rail, and other publications. She's based in Brooklyn, NY.



Laura Flam majored in Creative Writing at California State University, Northridge, and earned a post-graduate certificate in Interior Design at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She has designed for spaces such as New York City’s The Standard and ACE Hotel, and is the founder of her own firm, Reunion Goods & Services. She's based in New York City.

