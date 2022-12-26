Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Emily Liebowitz is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. Her first book, National Park, a collection of poems, was longlisted for The Believer Book Award by Pulitzer Prize winner Jericho Brown. Her work—both poetry and prose—has appeared in Fanzine, Backstage Magazine, Poets & Writers, Poetry Magazine, The Believer, The Brooklyn Rail, and other publications. She's based in Brooklyn, NY.Read More
Laura Flam majored in Creative Writing at California State University, Northridge, and earned a post-graduate certificate in Interior Design at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She has designed for spaces such as New York City’s The Standard and ACE Hotel, and is the founder of her own firm, Reunion Goods & Services. She's based in New York City.
But Will You Love Me Tomorrow?
Featuring 300 hours of new interviews with 90+ subjects, an oral history of the Girl Groups (such as The Ronettes, The Shirelles, The Supremes, and…