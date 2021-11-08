Laura Chinn
Laura Chinn has been writing for television for a decade on some very good shows and some very bad shows. She takes credit only for the good ones. She created and starred in Pop TV’s Florida Girls and enjoys writing about the unique state of Florida, where she lived as a teenager. She now lives in Los Angeles where she performs improv at the UCB theater and tries to learn how to surf every summer.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use