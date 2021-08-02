Laura Bliss is a writer, reporter, and editor based in San Francisco. On staff at Bloomberg CityLab, she covers cities and the environment and writes the newsletter MapLab, which explores how maps illuminate the world around us. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, The Atlantic, Bloomberg Businessweek, Los Angeles Review of Books, Sierra, WILDSAM’s guide to California, The Future of Transportation, and other publications. She hails from Los Angeles, where she formerly worked as an educator at the Natural History Museum and La Brea Tar Pits.



Bloomberg CityLab is committed to telling the story of the world’s cities, communities, and neighborhoods: How they function, the challenges they face, and potential solutions. Founded by urban theorist Richard Florida in 2011 under the aegis of the Atlantic Media Company, CityLab was acquired by Bloomberg Media in January 2020. With global issues such as climate change, income inequality, and new technologies affecting urban areas, CityLab is focused on ways to prosper together. CityLab is inspired by the concept that cities are laboratories for democracy, and embraces that spirit of experimentation in its journalism.