Larry Olmsted writes the “Great American Bites” column for USA Today and is the travel and food columnist at Forbes.com, where his column was named one of the World’s Top 100 Travel Sites. A longtime member of the Society of American Travel Writers and Golf Writers Association of America, he covers food, wine, and spirit topics, including regional food specialties, production, health, consumer issues, celebrity chefs, and restaurants worldwide. He appears regularly on radio and television and is a frequent contributor to the Dr. Oz Show. Olmsted, who has visited more than forty countries around the globe, is of the author of two books on golf and Getting into Guinness. (In the process of writing that book he personally set or broke three Guinness world records). He teaches nonfiction writing at Dartmouth College and lives with his wife live in Vermont.