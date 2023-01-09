Free shipping on orders $35+
Larry Brown
Tiny Love
"Larry Brown wrote the way the best singers sing: with honesty, grit, and the kind of raw emotion that stabs you right in the heart.…
Father and Son
Father and Son tells the story of five days following Glen Davis’s return to the small Mississippi town where he grew up. Five days. In…
Dirty Work
Dirty Work is the story of two men, strangers—one white, the other black. Both were born and raised in Mississippi. Both fought in Vietnam. Both…
A Miracle of Catfish
Larry Brown has been a force in American literature since taking critics by storm with his debut collection, Facing the Music, in 1988. His subsequent…
Joe
“Brilliant . . . Larry Brown has slapped his own fresh tattoo on the big right arm of Southern Lit.” —The Washington Post Book WorldNow…
Billy Ray's Farm
In his first work of nonfiction since the acclaimed On Fire, Brown aims for nothing short of ruthlessly capturing the truth of the world in…
Fay
"[Larry Brown was] gifted with brilliant descriptive ability, a perfect ear for dialogue, and an unflinching eye . . . stark, often funny . .…
Facing the Music
Facing the Music, Larry Brown’s first book, was originally published in 1988 to wide critical acclaim. As the St. Petersburg Times review pointed out, the…
On Fire
NOW WITH A FOREWORD BY RON RASH AND AN APPRECIATION BY DWIGHT GARNER“One of the finest books I know about blue-collar work in America, its…
Big Bad Love
"Larry Brown writes like a force of nature."—Pat Conroy Larry Brown caught the rapt attention of readers and critics with the 1988 publication of Facing…