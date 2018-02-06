Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lance Esplund
Lance Esplund writes about art for the Wall Street Journal. Previously, he was US art critic for Bloomberg News and chief art critic for the New York Sun. He has taught studio art and art history at the Parsons School of Design and Rider University, and has served as visiting MFA critic at the New York Studio School. His essays have appeared in Art in America, Harper’s, Modern Painters, and The New Republic among others. Esplund lives in Brooklyn, New York.
By the Author
The Art of Looking
A veteran art critic helps us make sense of modern and contemporary artThe landscape of contemporary art has changed dramatically during the last hundred years:…