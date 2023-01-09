Free shipping on orders $35+
Laila Lalami
Laila Lalami was born and raised in Morocco. Her work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, the Nation, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and elsewhere. She is the recipient of a Fulbright fellowship and was short-listed for the Caine Prize for African Writing in 2006. She lives in Los Angeles.
By the Author
Secret Son
Raised by his mother in a one-room house in the slums of Casablanca, Youssef El Mekki has always had big dreams of living another life…
Hope and Other Dangerous Pursuits
“A dream of a debut, by turns troubling and glorious, angry and wise.” —Junot DiazHope and Other Dangerous Pursuits, the debut of Pulitzer Prize and National Book…