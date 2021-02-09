Kyla Schuller
Kyla Schuller is Associate Professor of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies and Faculty Director of the Women’s Global Health Leadership Certificate Program at Rutgers University–New Brunswick. She is the author of The Biopolitics of Feeling: Race, Sex, and Science in the Nineteenth Century (Duke UP, 2018), and her writing has appeared in The Rumpus, Los Angeles Review of Books, and Post Road. She lives in Brooklyn.Read More
By the Author
The Trouble with White Women
An incisive, cutting history of how white feminists from Elizabeth Cady Stanton to Sheryl Sandberg upheld white supremacy, and a reckoning with the marginalized women…