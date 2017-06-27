Kurt Gottfried Born in Vienna, Kurt Gottfried emigrated to Canada in 1939 and received his Ph.D. in theoretical physics from MIT in 1955. He is professor of physics at Cornell University, and has been a Junior Fellow and assistant professor of Physics at Harvard University, a visiting professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a senior staff member at CERN in Geneva. A recipient of a John Simon Guggenheim fellowship, Dr. Gottfried is also a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and has served as chairman, Division of Particles and Fields of the American Physical Society. He is also the co-author, with V.F. Weisskopf, of Concepts of Particle Physics. Dr. Gottfried has an active interest in arms control and human rights and has testified before Congress on these issues.