Krystal Whitten

Drawing from more than ten years of graphic design experience, Krystal Whitten has cultivated a large following of creatives on Instagram who have embraced her unique combination of lettering and faith. Through her social media, speaking engagements, and in-person workshops she unites her love for God’s Word with her passion for hand lettering, inspiring believers to go deeper in their faith by getting more interactive with their Bibles. Krystal is the creator of The Lettering Prayer Journal and launched her stationery and gift line in summer 2017. She lives in Land O’Lakes, Florida with her husband, Andy, and two children, Pierce and Haven.