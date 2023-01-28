Free shipping on orders $35+

Kristin M. Roach

Kristin M. Roach, creator of the popular website Craft Leftovers, is the author of Mend It Better. She enjoys teaching art classes, organizing community art programs, and inspiring others to live creatively. Her designs have been featured in a variety of publications, including Interweave Knits, KnitScene, Craft, and the book Button It Up, by Susan Beal.

