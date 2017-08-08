Kristin Armstrong

Kristin Armstrong is a mother of three, a runner, a writer, and a speaker. She is the author of Happily Ever After, Strength for the Climb, Work in Progress, Heart of my Heart, and Mile Markers: The 26.2 Most Important Reasons Why Women Run. She is a contributing editor for Runner’s World magazine and writes a monthly column for Tribeza. Her work has also appeared in USA Today, O, The Oprah Magazine, Parent:Wise Austin, and Glamour. Kristin lives in Austin, Texas and Santa Barbara, California with her family.