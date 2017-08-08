Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kristin Armstrong
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Ties that Bind
"A cord of three strands is not quickly broken." --Ecclesiastes 4:12 A mother and daughter relationship is one of the most important and defining relationships…
Heart of My Heart
Whether God is using Kristin to raise children or the children to grow Kristin, He is present in every moment and every page. This warm,…
Work in Progress
When Kristin Armstrong was in the pit of her divorce, she eagerly read every spiritual book and devotional she could get her hands on out…
Happily Ever After
Kristin began her recovery from divorce to professional cyclist Lance Armstrong with a ring of 3 x 5 note cards. Each one held a hand-selected…