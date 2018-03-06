Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Kristen R. Ghodsee

Kristen R. Ghodsee has her Ph.D. from UC Berkeley and is professor of Russian and East European Studies at the University of Pennsylvania. She has written six books on gender, socialism, and post-socialism in Eastern Europe, examining the everyday experiences of upheaval and displacement that followed the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. Ghodsee also writes on women’s issues for the Chronicle of Higher Education and is the co-author of Professor Mommy: Finding Work-Family Balance in Academia. Her articles and essays have appeared in publications such as Eurozine, Dissent, Foreign Affairs, Jacobin, and the New York Times.
Read More Arrow Icon

Audio

• Revolutionary Left Radio, "Red Hangover: Legacies of 20th Century Communism w/ Dr. Kristen R. Ghodsee" January 8, 2018

• Jacobin Radio, "Behind the News with Doug Henwood: Kristen Ghodsee on Post-Communist Eastern Europe."

• Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, The Sunday Edition with Michael Enright, "What the legacy of the Russian Revolution means for socialism today," November 12, 2017

• BBC/PRI radio program, The World, "Sixth Bulgarian Sets Himself on Fire to Protest Poverty," an interview with Marco Werman

Articles about kristen ghodsee

articles by kristen ghodsee

• "Anti-anti-communism," Aeon.co, March 22, 2018 (with S. Sehon)

• "Finland's Red Women," Jacobin, January 10, 2018

• "The Youngest Partisan," Jacobin, December 1, 2017

• "Why Women Had Better Sex Under Socialism," New York Times, Sunday Review, August 12, 2017

• "Fantasies of Feminist History in Eastern Europe," with Adriana Zaharijević, Eurozine.com, July 31, 2015

• "The Left Side of History: The Legacy of Bulgaria's Elena Lagadinova," ForeignAffairs.com, April 29, 2015

• "Revisiting 1989: The Specter Still Haunts," Dissent Magazine, Spring 2012