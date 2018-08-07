Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kris Kandel Schwambach
Kathie Kandel Poe, Karen Kandel Kizlin, Kris Kandel Schwambach, Linda Kandel Mason are four sisters–three of whom are triplets–who teach, write, and speak in church settings. They live in Southern Indiana near Louisville, Kentucky.
By the Author
Get on Your Knee Replacements and Pray!
Blending humor and faith, the four Kandel sisters encourage senior adults to be mission focused and never let age block opportunities to serve and minister…