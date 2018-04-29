Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kofi Annan, U.N. Secretary-General
Nelson Mandela was a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, president of South Africa, president of the African National Congress, and leader of the anti-apartheid movement.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
In His Own Words
In spreading the message of freedom, equality, and human dignity, Nelson Mandela helped transform not only his own nation, but the entire world. Now his…