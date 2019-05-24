Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
KK Ottesen
KK OTTESEN is an author and photographer who shares the stories of peoples’ lives through first-person narrative interviews and photographic portraits. Through her work, she seeks to break down barriers and stereotypes and allow for the discovery and celebration of common ground. Ottesen is a regular contributor to the Washington Post magazine where her interviews and photographs have appeared for more than a decade; other credits include Esquire, Ms.com, and Washingtonian. Her previous book, Great Americans, explored what it means to be an American through interviews and photographs with everyday individuals who share names with some of the country’s most famous and infamous icons. She lives in Washington, DC with her family. More of her work can be found at http://www.kkottesen.com or @kkottesen on social media.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Activist
A speech on the radio.A high school literature class.A promise made to a mother.Activism begins in small ways and in unexpected places. In this inspiring…