Kjersti Egerdahl

Kjersti Egerdahl has edited music and pop culture books on everything from Lady Gaga to Star Trek to Jane Austen. She has worked closely with bestselling authors including former Rolling Stone editor Ben Fong-Torres and celebrated Star Wars authors Stephen J. Sansweet and J. W. Rinzler. During her tenure as West Coast editor of Performer magazine in San Francisco, Kjersti covered Bay Area and West Coast music of all genres. She has spoken about local music at San Francisco’s Noise Pop festival, about Star Wars action figures at the Star Wars Celebration convention in Orlando, and about Buffy the Vampire Slayer at Geek Girl Con in Seattle. She has written about books and music for Paste and Flavorpill, among other publications.