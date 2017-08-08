Brian Cassie has traveled to five continents to observe and study butterflies. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the North American Butterfly Association and is the author of a dozen books and numerous articles about butterflies and other natural history topics.

Robert Michael Pyle has written ten books, including Wintergreen (Sasquatch, 2001), winner of the John Burroughs medal for Distinguished Nature Writing, and Nabokov’s Butterflies: Unpublished and Uncollected Writings (Beacon 2000), which was excerpted in the Atlantic Monthly.

Kjell Sandved has been a natural history photographer for over 30 years. He is the author of the popular children’s book The Butterfly Alphabet. His photographs have appeared in National Geographic, Smithsonian, and dozens of natural history books.

