Kiran Millwood Hargrave
Kiran Millwood Hargrave is a British poet and playwright, as well as an acclaimed children’s author. Her debut book for children, The Girl of Ink & Stars, sold over 120,000 copies in the UK alone, winning the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize, and British Children’s Book of the Year. Her second book, The Island at the End of Everything, was shortlisted for the Costa Children’s Book Award, and received starred reviews from Kirkus, Booklist, and VOYA. She holds degrees from both Oxford and Cambridge Universities, and lives by the river in Oxford. The Mercies is her debut novel for adults.Read More
