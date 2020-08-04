Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kim Zachman
When Kim Zachman was a kid, she drove her parents crazy asking “Why?” She still asks a lot of questions, and when she finds fun, fascinating answers, she writes about them. She lives in Roswell, Georgia, with her husband, two teenage daughters, and their almost-perfect dog.Read More
Peter Donnelly is an award-winning illustrator who is influenced by midcentury design, folk art, and vintage print. He lives and works in Ireland.
Peter Donnelly is an award-winning illustrator who is influenced by midcentury design, folk art, and vintage print. He lives and works in Ireland.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
There's No Ham in Hamburgers
From hot dogs and hamburgers to ice cream and pizza, this fascinating nonfiction middle grade book is full of fun facts and stories of the…