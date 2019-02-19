Kim Taylor Henry
Kim Taylor Henry is a gifted writer, frequent contributor to Daily Guideposts and lifelong student of the Bible. She spent seventeen years as a corporate defense litigation attorney and eight years as Vice President, Human Resources for two major corporations. Kim has three grown children and five grandchildren and lives with her husband near Denver, Colorado.Read More
By the Author
Making God Smile
More than just an inspiring daily message, this book leads you on a year-long journey of aligning your actions to your heart's intentions. Making God…