Kim Darroch

Kim Darroch, Baron Darroch of Kew, was appointed British Ambassador to the US in 2015. He resigned in 2019 after a series of cables containing unflattering descriptions of President Trump were leaked to a 19-year-old freelance journalist and Brexit Party employee and made public. Darroch received a life peerage in November 2019. He will be teaching at Harvard in the Spring of 2020.