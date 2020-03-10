Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kim Darroch
Kim Darroch, Baron Darroch of Kew, was appointed British Ambassador to the US in 2015. He resigned in 2019 after a series of cables containing unflattering descriptions of President Trump were leaked to a 19-year-old freelance journalist and Brexit Party employee and made public. Darroch received a life peerage in November 2019. He will be teaching at Harvard in the Spring of 2020.Read More
By the Author
Collateral Damage
"@realDonaldTrump: The wacky ambassador that the UK foisted on the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy ... We…