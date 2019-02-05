Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kia Vahland
Kia Vahland is an award-winning art historian and journalist. She is the author of numerous nonfiction books on the Italian Renaissance in German including Michelangelo & Raphael. She has been the leading art critic at Suddeutschen Zeitung, one of the leading daily newspapers in Germany, and she teaches at Ludwig-Maximilian University and the German School of Journalism in Munich.Read More
By the Author
The Da Vinci Women
This new biographical look at Leonardo da Vinci explores the Renaissance master's groundbreaking portrayal of women which forever changed the way the female form is…