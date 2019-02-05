Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Kia Vahland

Kia Vahland is an award-winning art historian and journalist. She is the author of numerous nonfiction books on the Italian Renaissance in German including Michelangelo & Raphael. She has been the leading art critic at Suddeutschen Zeitung, one of the leading daily newspapers in Germany, and she teaches at Ludwig-Maximilian University and the German School of Journalism in Munich.
