Kevin Wignall

Kevin Wignall was born in Brussels and spent most of his childhood living on military bases around Europe. His many novels and short stories have inspired filmmakers, musicians, and other artists. He’s based in England and spends a lot of time traveling, though he doesn’t like flying (which may or may not have contributed to the idea for this story). When We Were Lost is his first book for young adults, and it is in development in Hollywood as a feature film. Find updates at kevinwignall.com or follow him on Instagram @kevin_wignall