Kevin Robbins
Kevin Robbins is an award-winning veteran sports writer and the author of Harvey Penick, co-winner of the 2017 Herbert Warren Wind International Book Award. He has written for The New York Times, Texas Monthly, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Austin American-Statesman, The Memphis Commercial Appeal, Golf.com, and Golf Journal. He teaches journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.Read More
By the Author
The Last Stand of Payne Stewart
From award-winning sports writer Kevin Robbins, The Last Stand of Payne Stewart is the story of legendary golfer Payne Stewart, focusing on his last year…