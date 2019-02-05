Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Kevin Robbins

Kevin Robbins is an award-winning veteran sports writer and the author of Harvey Penick, co-winner of the 2017 Herbert Warren Wind International Book Award. He has written for The New York Times, Texas Monthly, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Austin American-Statesman, The Memphis Commercial Appeal, Golf.com, and Golf Journal. He teaches journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.
Read More Arrow Icon