Kevin P Phillips

Kevin Phillips is the bestselling author of eight previous books, including The Politics of Rich and Poor (1990) and The Emerging Republican Majority (1969). He is also a commentator for National Public Radio's Morning Edition and a contributing columnist for the Los Angeles Times. In 1984, 1988, 1992, and 1996, he was a national elections commentator for CBS Television News. He lives in West Goshen, Connecticut.
